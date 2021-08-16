A person was rescued after getting stuck on cliffs at Thornwick Bay.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team and Filey Coastguard were called to reports that a person had become stuck on a cliff after climbing up to take photographs on Saturday (August 14) at around 4.50pm

Rescuers got as close as they could whilst remaining safe on the coastal path before it was deemed that the only appropriate rescue method would be extraction via helicopter.

Rescue helicopter 912 from Humberside was called to airlift the person to safety and was later met by coastguards at a landing site.