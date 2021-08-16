Photographer airlifted to safety after getting stuck on cliffs at Thornwick Bay near Flamborough
A photographer has been rescued by coastguards after getting stuck on a cliff at Thornwick Bay.
Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team and Filey Coastguard were called to reports that a person had become stuck on a cliff after climbing up to take photographs on Saturday (August 14) at around 4.50pm
Rescuers got as close as they could whilst remaining safe on the coastal path before it was deemed that the only appropriate rescue method would be extraction via helicopter.
Rescue helicopter 912 from Humberside was called to airlift the person to safety and was later met by coastguards at a landing site.
A Bridlington Coastguard spokesperson said: "It’s never advisable to climb the cliffs, always follow well marked coastal paths and if you do get into difficulty dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."