PHOTOS: 10 pictures from the Yorkshire coast's new real ale bar
The Stackhouse Bar has opened its doors this afternoon, hoping to become a hidden gem for real ale lovers in Bridlington.
Nestled away along an alleyway off Promenade, in a former bakery, the bar will have five cask ales and 10 kegs lines which are unlikely to be available anywhere else in the town. There are also several bottled beers and ciders and a range of 60 gins.
1. The Stackhouse Bar opens in Bridlington
The new bar follows the success of the first Stackhouse premises in Hornsea and specialises in real ales and craft beers.