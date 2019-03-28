PHOTOS: 10 pictures from the Yorkshire coast's new real ale bar

Nestled away along an alleyway off Promenade, in a former bakery, the bar will have five cask ales and 10 kegs lines which are unlikely to be available anywhere else in the town. There are also several bottled beers and ciders and a range of 60 gins.

The Stackhouse Bar opens in Bridlington The new bar follows the success of the first Stackhouse premises in Hornsea and specialises in real ales and craft beers.

The Stackhouse Bar opens in Bridlington It is designed to be a little different from Bridlington's existing pubs and does not offer mainstream beers.

The Stackhouse Bar opens in Bridlington Owners Lucy Farrington and Matt Davis.

The Stackhouse Bar opens in Bridlington The owners viewed a number of properties in Bridlington before settling on this building off Promenade.

