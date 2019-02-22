PHOTOS: One year on since the Beast From The East

The Yorkshire Coast was the warmest place in the country this week, with the temperature getting to an unseasonably mild 17C - but it was a very different story at the end of February 2018.
The region was battered by the Beast From The East, with snow, strong winds, huge tides and driving rain creating some of the worst conditions in living memory. What a difference a year makes, take a look at these pictures from 2018's storm.
1. The Beast From The East
It has been around 17C this week, but this time last year temperatures weren't above freezing.