The storm hits Scarborough seafront in February 2018.

PHOTOS: One year on since the Beast From The East

The Yorkshire Coast was the warmest place in the country this week, with the temperature getting to an unseasonably mild 17C - but it was a very different story at the end of February 2018.

The region was battered by the Beast From The East, with snow, strong winds, huge tides and driving rain creating some of the worst conditions in living memory. What a difference a year makes, take a look at these pictures from 2018's storm.

It has been around 17C this week, but this time last year temperatures weren't above freezing.

1. The Beast From The East

Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Heavy seas at Scarborough South Bay.

2. The Beast From The East

Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Huge waves battered the seafront in Scarborough

3. The Beast From The East

Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Down the coast at Fraisthorpe, near Bridlington, hundreds of thousands of marine creatures were washed up on the beach.

4. The Beast From The East

ugc
