Pickering man’s inspirational tale earns final place

A man from Pickering has been announced as one of the finalists in a nationwide competition to find and reward those over 60 with an inspiring story to tell.

Clifford Hughes, 88, has seen off stiff opposition from across the North East and has been shortlisted as a regional finalist along with two others from Bradford and Alnwick, for their amazing feats and achievements.

A keen sportsman, from 1947 to 1955 Clifford played as an amateur football player for Bury FC and later, Bolton Wanderers. In 1962 Clifford and his wife were chosen to represent the North of England as part of Christian Family Year Celebration. They were also at the closing ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral and sat opposite the Queen and Prince Philip.

Clifford and his wife were the first homeowners to move into McCarthy and Stone’s Ryebeck Court in Pickering, and although sadly Clifford’s wife passed away in 2017, Clifford is still a very active member of the community at the Retirement Living development.

The Inspirational Generation competition was launched by McCarthy and Stone to put the spotlight on the nation’s baby boomers.

The national winner will be selected by a panel of judges including TV and radio personality Gloria Hunniford and awarded a cash prize of £2,000.

Nine regional winners will also each receive £200 to be donated to their charity of choice and a £50 hamper.

Mr Hughes said: “I decided to enter the search for the Inspirational Generation because I wanted to share my life experiences and memories with others.”