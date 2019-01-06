Pickering WW2 parties bring in cash for charity

Well known local entertainers Terry Wallis and DJ Lynne of AvA Entertainment raised a £1,329 for charity as a result of their two 2018 AvA WW2 Charity Dance and Party Nights held at The Engine Shed Restaurant, Pickering, during the annual Wartime Weekend event.

The total will benefit Marie Curie – the registered charity which provides care and support to people with terminal illnesses and their families which was established in 1948, the same year as the National Health Service.

Terry and Lynne Wallis have been entertaining at the annual WW2 Dance and Party Nights for 16 years – the events originally having been held at Wrelton Village Hall.

Demand eventually outgrew this location and the events moved to The Engine Shed Restaurant in 2016.

Since taking over the entire administration and entertainment of these events in 2013 the couple have now raised a total of £6,694 in support of Marie Curie.

Emma Williams, Marie Curie’s Commmunity Fundraiser in North Yorkshire, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who helped in making the events such a success.”

Terry Wallis said: “Plans are already well advanced for our 2019 AvA WW2 Dance and Party Nights which will be held on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 October, again at The Engine Shed Restaurant.

“We deliver fun nights of genuine WW2 era dance music plus an excellent buffet.”