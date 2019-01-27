Picture competition winner will see work on double decker bus

Animated Objects Theatre Company is currently working in collaboration with Scarborough Borough Council to launch an exciting drawing competition.

The contest, part of events leading up to this year’s Tour de Yorkshire in the Borough of Scarborough on Saturday 4 May, is for local children in Key Stage 2, aged 7 to 11 years old.

Entrants are being asked to draw a picture on a theme of ‘Riding your Bike’ or ‘The Bicycle Race’.

The winner of the exciting competition will have their drawing expanded to the size of two double decker buses to feature in a giant piece of land art.

Eight additional shortlisted pictures will also feature in the frame of the artwork.

Dawn Dyson-Threadgold, from Animated Objects, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people throughout the borough to get involved with the Tour de Yorkshire and have their artwork showcased on the world’s cycling stage.”

Visit www.animatedobjects.co.uk to download a form. The closing date for the competition is Friday 15 February.