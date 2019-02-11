Picture gallery: wonderful world of Steampunk
Hundreds of visitors descended on Whitby for the Steampunk Weekend.
More than 80 stalls were set up for two days at the Pavilion and events - including tea duelling and mesmerism - were held at the venue.
1. Pay attention
Prussian officer Dave Stephenson
2. Light of my life
Angie and Rob Fyfe enjoying a look around the Ladybird Lane lights selection in Whitby Pavilion
3. All the frills
Visitors enjoying the experience
4. Weird wheels
Joanna Martyn and Steve Kay taking a break by their van
