Picture honours Ladies Lifeboat Guild

Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild has been presented with a framed photo of the lifeboat in recognition of 90 years’ of fundraising.

The organisation has raised a six-figure sum for the RNLI since it was founded in 1928.

In honour of this achievement lifeboat operations manager John Senior presented the picture of the Shannon lifeboat to Gladys Freeman, who chairs the guild.

They were applauded by around 20 members and supporters of the guild at the lifeboat station.

The guild, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, raises between £10,000 and £12,000 a year for the lifeboat.

Mr Senior said: “We can’t exist without the support you give so we are deeply grateful.”