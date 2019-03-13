In May 1997, Hinderwell School took part in a quick cricket tournament - the B team are pictured, from left, Dale Cammish, Nicholas Gough, Sam Hyde, Danny Watson, Danny Robinson and Luke Ridgley.

Pictured - life in Scarborough in the 1990s in our latest flashback

Here is a snapshot of what life in Scarborough was like in the 1990s in the latest of our weekly nostalgia spotlights.

See if you can recognise anyone on these photos.

The 2nd Earl of Londesborough's Own Beaver Scouts five-a-side football team are pictured with their runners-up trophy from a tournament they took part in, in 1997 - from left, back, Sam Rivers, Daniel Aranyi, Sammy Stokes, Jordan Aitken; front, Adam Stokes, Thomas Tyson (captain), and Stephen Marson.

1. Beaver Scouts team on the ball

The 2nd Earl of Londesborough's Own Beaver Scouts five-a-side football team are pictured with their runners-up trophy from a tournament they took part in, in 1997 - from left, back, Sam Rivers, Daniel Aranyi, Sammy Stokes, Jordan Aitken; front, Adam Stokes, Thomas Tyson (captain), and Stephen Marson.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured are the Lindhead School pupils who played a demonstration match at Headingley during the England v West Indies game in June 1995, from left to right: Tim Gargan, Oliver Jenkins, Edward Hesketh, Danny Lloyd, James Hesketh, Fay Turner, Mark Farrant, Stephanie Smith, and Jonathan Hall.

2. Pupils show off skills at Headingley

Pictured are the Lindhead School pupils who played a demonstration match at Headingley during the England v West Indies game in June 1995, from left to right: Tim Gargan, Oliver Jenkins, Edward Hesketh, Danny Lloyd, James Hesketh, Fay Turner, Mark Farrant, Stephanie Smith, and Jonathan Hall.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Children from Overdale School visited Scarborough Police Station and met the police dog handlers back in June, 1997 - PC Dave Pennock with his dog Alfie is pictured with pupils Liam Smith and Rachel Paley.

3. Youngsters' trip to the police station

Children from Overdale School visited Scarborough Police Station and met the police dog handlers back in June, 1997 - PC Dave Pennock with his dog Alfie is pictured with pupils Liam Smith and Rachel Paley.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Cadets from Scarborough's sea cadet unit, TS Unseen, scored their way to the finals of a five-a-side football tournament in February, 1997 - pictured are four members of the team with their trophy: Susan Simpson, Alex Bell, goalkeeper Donna Walker, and captain Natalie Cooper who also won player of the tournament. Hayley Surry, fifth player not pictured.

4. Cadets head to the finals

Cadets from Scarborough's sea cadet unit, TS Unseen, scored their way to the finals of a five-a-side football tournament in February, 1997 - pictured are four members of the team with their trophy: Susan Simpson, Alex Bell, goalkeeper Donna Walker, and captain Natalie Cooper who also won player of the tournament. Hayley Surry, fifth player not pictured.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2