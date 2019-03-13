Pictured - life in Scarborough in the 1990s in our latest flashback

4. Cadets head to the finals

Cadets from Scarborough's sea cadet unit, TS Unseen, scored their way to the finals of a five-a-side football tournament in February, 1997 - pictured are four members of the team with their trophy: Susan Simpson, Alex Bell, goalkeeper Donna Walker, and captain Natalie Cooper who also won player of the tournament. Hayley Surry, fifth player not pictured.

