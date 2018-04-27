Pictures: Goths flock to Whitby for big weekend

A gloomy, overcast Whitby hasn't stopped thousands of Goths arriving, as the town is expected to swell to almost double its ordinary population.

Whitby Goth Weekend sees an array of amazing outfits and costumes as the town goes back to black for a full weekend of entertainment.

Excitement is building ahead of the packed live music nights which take place in Whitby Pavilion. The line-up includes: Rayguns Look Real Enough, Dr Haze’s Freak Show From the Circus of Horrors, Desmond O’Connor, 1919, Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic, The Last Cry and Aurelio Voltaire.

A circus show is also looking for a diminutive individual with excellent contortion skills to take part in a headline act at the Whitby Goth Weekend. Circus of Horrors want to 'pickle' a person inside a bottle that's 2ft-tall and only 18 inches in diameter.

Many guesthouses and B&Bs have booked up months in advance ahead of the event which is believed to bring a £1 million boost to the Whitby economy.

Daytime entertainment can be found at the Bizarre Bazaar, an extensive range of market stalls offering the best in alternative clothing and other Gothic products. A huge range of stalls pitch up in the Leisure Centre, Pavilion and other locations around town.

The Whitby Goth Weekend was started in 1994, by a group of mates sitting in the back room of the Elsinore pub discussing getting a few bands together to play.

Jo Hampshire was the original founder of the event and what started as a few people has developed into more than a few thousand people as fans of the alternative scene flock from all over the UK to Whitby.

They say they are inspired by the town’s character and that they are allowed to express their freedom and creativity in a welcoming atmosphere as well as meeting old and new friends.

Goth Weekend is increasing in popularity year on year as people flock to the town in fancy dress, to support live music or simply watch the spectacle unfold in front of them.

Each year the outfits become more extravagant with themes ranging from Victorian to steam punk, film adaptation and a tantalising twist on the traditional fairy tale.



On Saturday the search is on to find the alternative model of the year. Entrants will be put to the test in a series of photo-shoot sessions, running from noon to 5pm at the pavilion.



On Sunday head to Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground to watch Real Gothic FC take on Stokoemotiv Whitby, all in aid of charity.

The game kicks off at 2pm, with doors open from 1pm. Entry is £1, with funds raised going towards three charities – The Willow Foundation, SOS Children’s Villages and WHISH.

