Pictures of the women who keep us safe – International Women's Day tribute to the female staff of North Yorkshire Police
North Yorkshire Police have paid tribute to the women working for the force by sharing pictures and details of some of them.
From police officers to community workers and volunteers, these are the women that keep us safe. You can find out more about the history of women in policing, and in the force, here.
1. Amanda Oliver
Amanda joined policing in 1990 because she wanted to make a difference to people's lives. She transferred to NYP as a Superintendent in 2009 and became Assistant Chief Constable in 2017.
2. Detective Inspector Lucy McNeill
Lucy works in the Investigation Hub in Scarborough. She joined in 2003 because she was after a job 'with a bit of 'excitement'.
3. Sergeant Zoe Billings
Zoe works in the Partnership Hub and joined in 2006 as a regular after being a Special Constable whilst she studied for her PhD.
4. Chief Constable Lisa Winward
Lisa Winward was appointed Chief Constable in 2018. She's the second woman to have filled this post in the history of the force.
