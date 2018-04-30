Pier close in on Edgehill

West Pier moved within one point of Saturday League Division One leaders Edgehill on Monday night when they won 4-1 at Filey Town.

Andy Spivey's outfit, who hold two games in hand on the table-toppers, did fall behind with just five minutes on the clock when a clumsy challenge by Niall Gibb led to Tom Micklethwaite firing home from the penalty spot.

Gibb atoned for his error soon after though, lifting the ball over the keeper to level the scores.

Pier gloveman Scott Wardman was kept busy in the minutes that followed, as he made a string of fine stops to maintain parity.

Then, just before the break, Rich Tolliday sped free on the right and fed Jamie Bradshaw, who made no mistake.

Pier installed a two-goal cushion just after the interval when Tolliday orchestrated a Sean Exley finish, and the wide man grabbed his third assist in the latter stages, setting up Zac Hansen for his first goal for the first team.

Wardman, Will Jenkinson and Tolliday all caught the eye for Pier.

Newlands Park also fought their way back after falling behind, when they collected a 3-1 win against Goal Sports.

Goal Sports took the lead with 10 minutes on the clock, but Stu Bates took a Kile Fields pass and slotted it home to restore equilibrium.

Fields' didn't seem to have his shooting boots on when he missed a sitter from three yards, but he put things right soon after, firing Newlands 2-1 ahead.

The impressive Bates' deflected cross-cum-shot then made sure for a Newlands, who also had Jack Hakings in form.

In Division Two, Sherburn edged a 2-1 victory against Commercial to seal the third promotion spot.

The villagers took the lead when excellent pressure from makeshift centre-forward Carl Sample led to a Commercial man bundling the ball into his own goal.

But player-boss Macca Youngson levelled up when his free-kick took a deflection and beat stand-in keeper Paul Mills.

Mills then made a number of top stops to keep Sherburn in the game, before Kristian Wilkinson volleyed home after good work from Jack Pinder and Sample to seal the win.

Harry Ward shone in the middle of the park for the victors.

Ben Watson smashed a treble as Goldsborough beat Rosette 3-0.

Goldsborough led 1-0 at the break, before an impressive all-round performance made sure.

The Reserve Division saw leaders Edgehill Reserves bagging a 6-1 win against Scalby Reserves.

A Carl Hepples 25-yard drive separated the two teams at half-time, but with the wind at their backs, Edgehill charged clear after the break.

Robbie Scarborough hit two, while 17-year-old man-of-the-match Joshua Fergus also struck a double. The Edgehill scoring was completed by Ryan Link, while an Andrew Noon own goal allowed Scalby to register.