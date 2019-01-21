Piling work on Futurist demolition site ready to resume, says contractor

Piling on the former Futurist site is ready to resume.

Last week contractor Willmott Dixon halted the work to bring forward the back-fill exercise on the site’s rear wall and 'alleviate' the noise and vibration felt by residents.

VIDEO: Bland's Cliff resident shows cracks outside his house after piling began

However, after 'good progress' was made, pile driving could now restart.

A spokesperson from Willmott Dixon said: "We made good progress last week and successfully back-filled the sheet piles as planned so we could be ready to begin piling again today.

"Once the next section of piling is complete, we will continue with the back-filling exercise until the existing retaining wall is almost covered and then we will be moving to the mid-cliff works, which will see us remove and reinstate the ground between the new sheet pile wall and currently remediated, upper cliff.

"We are being very thorough in ensuring the cliff is safe for many many decades to come, while at the same time doing our utmost to limit any inconvenience you experience as work continues."