Piling work on Futurist site to temporarily stop 'to alleviate the vibration and noise' experienced by residents

Piling work on the Futurist demolition will temporarily stop to allow contractors to take extra measures to reduce noise and vibration.

The news comes after residents on Bland's Cliff and Prospect Place reported the presence of cracks outside and inside their properties, which they say appeared as a result of piling work.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Borough Council said: "Willmott Dixon is rescheduling some of the stabilisation works it is currently carrying out on behalf of Scarborough Borough Council on the former Futurist site.

"The contractor will bring forward part of the planned back-fill exercise on the site’s rear wall. This is an additional measure against possible movement and to alleviate the vibration that has been experienced by some of the site’s neighbours during the piling works in the last couple of weeks.

"As part of the exercise, Willmott Dixon is going to place the piling operations on hold for a week while it installs the compacted fill and drainage behind the piles that have already been installed to date. Two thirds of the piling has already been completed and later in the month (likely to be from 21 January), the piling works will recommence.

"The council and Willmott Dixon believes that altering the programme will be worth the effort as the extra mass provided by the back-fill will have a dampening effect on the vibration and noise of the piling.

"The council and Willmott Dixon’s ultimate aim remains the same, which is the long and short term safety of the cliff at the back of the site and all the people and properties that surround it."