Pink balls for AndyHire Evening League

AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening League teams will be using pink balls for the 2018 campaign.

The Oxbridge pink balls will be used in both league and cup games after the suggestion was voted in by clubs at the AGM.

Put forward by the league committee, who underlined the safety of the pink balls, nine voted for the move, with six voting against.

Meanwhile, the league will be two teams light after two teams quit at the end of last season.

Last term's woodenspoonists Wykeham C and Scarborough Nomads have both called time on their stay in the set-up, reducing numbers to 26 teams across the three divisions.

There will now be eight teams in both the A and B divisions, while Division C will be made up of 10.

Constitution

Division A: Staxton, Heslerton, Wykeham, Filey, Ebberston, Seamer, Ganton, Scalby.

Division B: Cloughton, Flixton, Sherburn, Cayton, Scarborough, Cloughton B, Seamer B, Forge Valley.

Division C: Wykeham B, Cayton B, Flixton B, Ravenscar, Muston, Snainton, Scalby B, Ebberston B, Staxton B, Forge Valley B.