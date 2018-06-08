Pirates lose home clash to Kippax Welfare

The Scarborough Pirates looked to return to winning ways after their week off but couldn’t manage it as they lost 32-22 to a Kippax Welfare side in Yorkshire Men’s Division Three at Hunmanby.

The Pirates started well, sticking to their game plan of strong defence, with captain Alex Paddock, Tom Read and Zac Metcalfe all putting in huge tackles to get the home side motivated.

After 20 minutes of strong defence from the Pirates, Kippax managed to find a way through the defence to take a 4-0 lead.

It was then Scarborough’s turn to attack and after forcing an error in their own 20, they scored from the base of the scrum.

Winger Jamie Cornish took possesion of the ball and ran 80 metres downfield to score untouched, before he converted his own try to open up a 6-4 lead.

Cornish doubled his tally shortly after, scoring in the corner after he took a cross-field kick from Josh McNeill and grounded superbly to take the lead to 10-4 to the home side.

The Pirates extended their lead to 16-4 going into the break, the returning Nathan Hakings reacting quickest to a Kippax mistake, picking up the ball before crashing over the line.

The conversion was added and the Pirates went into the half-time break with their heads up.

The second half was a different story, Kippax coming out the better of the two sides and duly scoring 18 unanswered points to open up a 22-16 lead.

The Pirates weren’t done yet though and McNeill then again capitalised on another Kippax mistake, scooping up the loose ball, crossing the line to the right of the posts to tie the scores at 22-22 and set up a tense finale.

The heavens then opened and Kippax were the side who adapted to the poor weather conditions the better, crossing for two late tries to wrap the game up at 32-22.

Hooker John Costine was selected as man of the match, working tirelessly throughout the game for the ultimately beaten home side.

Disappointed coach Keith Paddock said: “I’m really disappointed with the outcome of the game.

“I didn’t feel our lads had enough desire to win.

“They are a very rough and ready side, as we know from previous years.

“We did give them it back don’t get me wrong, but we just didn’t want it enough on the day.”

The Pirates are without a game this coming weekend.

Paddock’s side return to action with a home game against York Lokomotive at Hunmanby on Saturday June 23 when they look to get back to winning ways.

The Pirates then take the trip to Leeds Akkies for their next away game on Saturday July 7.