Pirates youngsters battle back to seal stunning 38-38 draw

Scarborough Pirates Under-12s battled back from 32-6 behind to seal a 38-38 draw against Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks.

Now playing full 13-a-side rules, both sets of players adapted well.

The visiting Hawks started the stronger and seemed to be cruising to victory with a 32-6 half-time lead.

Coaches Keith Paddock and Nick Burgess had some points for the players to work on and sent their charges back out to claw some points back and make things interesting.

In the biggest comeback in the team’s history, the Pirates youngsters managed to finish the game 38-38, scoring in the last minute to take a dramatic share of the spoils.

The home side’s tries came from a William Stokoe hat-trick and touchdowns from Cooper Paddock, Reece Gallagher and Harry Burgess.

Paddock and Stokoe landed two conversions each.