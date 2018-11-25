Places available for St Cath’s Canadian Rockies Challenge

Participants in this year’s Saint Catherine’s Atlas Mountain Trek raised an incredible £48,979.80 for the hospice.

Preparations are now underway for next year’s overseas trek, which will be the ‘Canadian Rockies Challenge’.

The trek takes place over nine days from 22-30 June with some places still available (trekkers will be expected to raise a minimum of £2,500 sponsorship for the trip). Call Rhiannon Hunt at Saint Catherine’s on 01723 378406 for more information.

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the amount this wonderful group of people have raised.

“They have trained hard and fundraised for nearly 18 months to complete this challenge and we are astounded by their achievement.

“They have put their heart and soul into this trek and the results are fantastic. We are always overwhelmed by the lengths that people will go to, to support us.”