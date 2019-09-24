Plan for restaurant on Scarborough seafront, below the castle: a 'welcome addition' or a 'detraction from natural beauty' ?

A plan to build a new restaurant and holiday lets in the shadow of Scarborough Castle has divided opinions.

Cavendish and Gloucester Properties PLC has lodged a proposal for a site in Royal Albert Drive, which was formerly home to a cafe until it was demolished in 2017, and the plans are now out to consultation.

The new building, designed by Scarborough-based Mick Paxton Architects, will bring permanent public toilets back to the seafront, one of the requirements of the council for development.

In its planning application to Scarborough Borough Council, Cavendish and Gloucester PLC states that there will be 20 individual rooms, which will be operated by the restaurant in the building.

Though not named in the planning documents, it states that the restaurant has been designed to meet the requirements of “a national chain”.

Members of the public have been writing to Scarborough Council with their views on the proposal as it goes through the planning process.

Resident Oliver Calam said in his objection that the building was “not in keeping” with the area.

He added: “The current plans would spoil the current view of the castle and other buildings above the site from the North Bay viewpoint.”

Neighbour Maureen Jaques also wrote to outline her displeasure at the scheme.

Her letter stated: ” There is no reason at all to allow any new building or development on Royal Albert Drive [as] any new building will detract from the natural beauty of the area.”

She added that there was no need for the extra letting rooms the development would bring and had concerns about the strain that would be put on parking infrastructure.

Not all submissions to Scarborough Council are against the plans, however. Resident Kevin Lavender said the restaurant and public toilets would be “a welcome addition” to the area.

He added: “The proposed building is sympathetic to the area and will blend in with [the] existing landscaping.”

Scarborough Council has had the site out to tender since the demolition and this summer placed temporary toilets at the location following pressure from residents and holidaymakers.

The consultation on the plans continues.