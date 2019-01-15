Plan to serve alcohol at a former Whitby church refused by Scarborough Council

A plan to serve alcohol at a former church in Whitby has been refused by Scarborough Council.

The owners of the Whitby Brunswick Centre in Brunswick Street had applied for permission to sell alcohol to its members seven days a week from 6pm until 10.45pm.

However, fears over noise and disruption to neighbours saw the plans scuppered today.

The building is a former Methodist church that is now used by the Whitby Brunswick Centre, which is described as a “registered charity offering a range of formal and informal educational and recreational activities with the addition of private evening functions”.

The centre is not open to the public and only available to members and their guests. There is a minimum two-day wait to become a member from the time of applying.

Brian McMahon spoke to the council’s licensing sub-committee today on behalf of the centre’s management committee, telling the councillors that selling alcohol would give the charity an extra source of income.

He said: “We are a charity offering counselling services and educational training.

“We want to serve alcohol at some of our events, we are talking about two evenings a month, we are not looking to hold events every night.

“If we are running a play or acoustic event then people could buy a tea or coffee or a glass of wine.

“Our average member is well-educated, and in their late 30s and 40s. They are not involved in the binge drinking or drug taking culture and this is not a nightclub in any way.”

However, seven people turned out to object to the plans, all of whom live close to the centre.

The objectors raised concerns including that “binge drinkers and other persons may congregate outside the premises causing a disturbance”.

One of them, Adrian Baskerville, played the committee a recording from 2014 of the noise that could be heard from outside when a band was playing.

Another objector, Douglas Hill, told Mr McMahon: “If you need to raise more money then please look at other ways that don’t involve alcohol.

“Don’t add to the issues we already have.”

The council’s licensing sub-committee agreed with the objectors that applicant had not demonstrated that the granting of the club certificate would not add to issues that already existed in the local area, which is located in the town’s Cumulative Impact Zone.