Planned new bistro in Victoria Road, Scarborough, wants to open from 9.30am to 00.30am

Plans have been submitted for a new bistro in Scarborough.

Adam Johnson has applied for a premises licence from Scarborough Council to allow him to open Apothicary (the applicant’s spelling) at 63 Victoria Road.

Mr Johnson, who also owns the Garden Shed at nearby 69 Victoria Road, wishes to open the venue as what he describes as a “bistro/bar”.

The application states that there will be no draught sales of alcohol at the premises.

Apothicary would be open until 00.30am on Monday to Sundays, with alcohol being sold until midnight.

The premises would open at 9.30am and start selling alcohol at 11.30am.

The application is out to consultation and is available to view on the Scarborough Council website at www.scarborough.gov.uk.