Planned road closures as Tour de Yorkshire resurfacing work begins in Scarborough

Two roads in Scarborough are going to be closed in the coming days for resurfacing works ahead of this year's Tour de Yorkshire.

Roadworks are taking place on North Marine Road from its junction with Castle Road to its junction with Peasholm Road. The road will be closed until Thursday, 14 February.

On Friday, 15 February when work on North Marine Road is finished, Peasholm Road will be resurfaced.

North Yorkshire County Council highways area manager Richard Marr said: “As in previous years, we have looked at the schemes we were planning to do in the upcoming months and identified those which are on, or near, the Tour de Yorkshire route and, where possible, brought those forward in the programme so they are completed in advance of the race.’’