Planned road works on the A64 cancelled due to storm Callum

Road works on the A6 which had been scheduled for this weekend have had to be cancelled due to storm Callum.

This means that the Musley Bank eastbound exit slip road, which was due to close from 8pm today to 6am on Monday, will now remain open.

Highways England’s programme delivery manager, Mark Ramsden, said: “Our planned closure of the Musley Bank eastbound exit slip road off the A64 has had to be postponed due to Storm Callum.

"The high winds mean that it is not safe for our contractors to install the traffic management needed to close the slip road. The work will be reprogrammed and we will let people know once the new dates have been agreed.”