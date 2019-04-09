Plans for 64 new homes in Cayton recommended for approval despite objections from residents and parish council

A scheme to build 64 new homes in Cayton could get the green light this week.

Scarborough Borough Council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the plans for the development on land to the north of Jackson Close when it meets on Thursday (11th).

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire resubmitted the application after its first attempt to get permission in 2019 ran into some issues.

As a result, the plans have been resubmitted with the same number of homes but with a number of four-bedroom houses being substituted for three-bedroom varieties.

In total, 10 of the homes will be classed as affordable.

Cayton Parish Council and four residents of Jackson Close have objected to the plans.

The parish council is concerned that the number of homes proposed is in excess of the 40 outlined in the local plan.

The residents argue that the landowner wrote to them in 2007 saying that land would be returned over to them to extend their gardens if it was ever sold for development.

In the council report, council officers state the landowner claims an agreement was never reached with residents so the agreement does not exist.

Councillors have been recommended to grant permission subject to a Section 106 agreement being signed.