Plans for new Premier Inn on Scarborough waterpark site revealed

Plans have been submitted for the new Premier Inn hotel on the Alpamare waterpark site.

The company wants to build a hotel comprising a reception and ancillary restaurant at ground floor level and 106 bedrooms over six-floors.

The submission is now with Scarborough Council and consultation with residents is now open.

In its submission the hotel chain states: “The proposal is designed to support the local tourist community, integrate with Scarborough local centre and provide employment opportunities to serve the area.”

The report adds: “It is expected that the proposed development will result in the creation of 30 full time equivalent jobs.

“The type of employment generated will include both skilled and non-skilled jobs, including front of house, kitchen, technical and management positions.

“The operator Whitbread Group Plc, which owns Premier Inn, has an excellent reputation as a major national

employer.”

Premier Inn’s hotel, if it is granted planning permission, would be located to the rear of the Tunny Catch pub.

The planning document adds: “Since the hotel will provide accommodation for an estimated 39,928 overnight stays a year, there is the potential to attract visitor spending of approximately £1.74 million to the local economy, not including spin-off benefits via indirect job creation which are also likely to occur.

“The economic and tourism benefits of the proposal will support both the success of the North Bay attractions and the local economy of Scarborough more widely.

“These benefits are considered to form a significant material consideration in favour of the proposed development.”