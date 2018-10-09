Plans to ease hold ups at major Scarborough junctions drawn up

A £4 million scheme has been drawn up to try and stop four junctions in Scarborough reaching a critical mass of traffic.

North Yorkshire County Council and Scarborough Borough Council are to present a plan to the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to make a number of improvements in areas where new housing is being built.

A new report warns that without action the roads could become gridlocked and leave motorists facing even bigger delays on the main arteries into and out of Scarborough.

On Tuesday next week, Scarborough Council’s cabinet will decide whether to submit its business case for the junctions to the LEP.

The areas set to benefit from the £3.875 million scheme are the junctions of Stepney Road and Stepney Drive, Scalby Road and Manor Road, Scalby Road and Stepney Drive, and Scalby Road and Falsgrave Road.

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive will meet the same day as the borough’s cabinet to give its backing.

In a report to go before the county council members, it states that: “Outline approval was granted by the LEP for £4 million pounds within

Scarborough, of which £2.5 million was earmarked for the four junction improvements. Officers from North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) and SBC have subsequently been jointly working on the development of a detailed business case for submission to the LEP Infrastructure Board.”

The proposed works include the widening of existing roundabouts and approach lanes, new and altered signals and changes to roads in the areas of the junctions.

The Scarborough Council report notes that the scheme will be delivered in stages.

It adds: “The project will be delivered on a phased basis to respect the importance of the various tourist seasons in Scarborough. Subject to a successful approval by the LEP Board the current timetable is to deliver a junction improvement in Spring 2019, Autumn 2019, Spring 2020 and the final one in Autumn 2020.”

The report says that the four junctions will be “approaching capacity” if proposed housing schemes come to fruition and this could negatively imact on residents and also local businesses.

The borough council and the county council will also pledge £150,000 each towards the scheme, with the LEP putting in £3.5 million.

A decision on whether the bid has been successful is expected in December.