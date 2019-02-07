Plans to turn Whitby's former Khyber Pass public toilets into a bar and restaurant given approval

A new restaurant and bar is set to make a splash in Whitby due to its unique location.

Applicant Patrick Cuddy is looking to spend a penny or two to convert some former public toilets into a new attraction in the popular seaside town.

Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee met today and approved the plans for the building, just yards from Whitby’s beach.

The Khyber Pass toilets, at the junction with Pier Road, were closed by Scarborough Council in 2017 after a new toilet block was constructed nearby.

Under the plans, the brick toilet block will be demolished to make way for the new, modern looking glass building.

The report, which went ill go before Scarborough Council’s planning committee, stated: “The restaurant and bar is intended to open daily, Monday to Saturday 10am until midnight and Sunday/Bank Holidays 10am until 11pm.

“Initially, the premises would operate with five employees and a dedicated manager/deputy manager on site at all times.”

Cllr Eric Broadbent (Lab) told today’s meeting that the application would replace an eyesore.

He said: “It will add some attraction to the site. I would like to see some seating outside though.”

Cllr David Chance (Con) concurred.

“It’s quite a modern scheme,” he said, “it fits in well.”

Cllr John Ritchie (Lab) also backed the plans.

He added: “It is a fantastic design and another great asset to a place which has some fantastic bars already.”

The plans were approved unanimously.

