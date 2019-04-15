Poet John Hegley writes Scarborough Fare especially for his visit to the town

Poet John Hegley has written a poem especially for his visit to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Called Scarborough Fare, it was inspired by his conversation with his friend and actress Celia Mitchell, the widow of the poet Adrian Mitchell.

John is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Thursday May 9.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com

He said: "My friend, the actor - Celia Mitchell (her stage name is Hewitt) worked with Stephen Joseph many years ago and our chats about those happy days, led to the following ...

Celia told me

that mid Twentieth Century

Stephen Joseph told her

and Alan Ayckbourn

(each of them, not much more than a kid)

'Write the plays, don't just be in 'em

and don't be afraid to bin 'em.'

And, Alan Ayckbourn did.

Celia Mitchell

had Ophelia and others

in her CND-badge satchell

and, an agitator's hand in

the productions at Mahatma Ghandi Hall - all on a Sunday.

And, Celia told me

how Stephen, as director used to say,

'Say it like my mother!

Can you say it like my mother?

For this Sunday evening's, one night only play.'

Not every production

was a profitable profit-share;

you were glad when you broke even

but always you had Stephen there, encouraging...

'Do it like my mother!

Can you do it like my mother.

If we get it right

this Sunday night

we'll maybe get to have the fare

to get to Scarborough.'

And they did, they made it there - to Scarborough.

And Celia told me, that up there

it's good for buying sweaters,

and even better for fisherman's smocks,

in Scarborough.