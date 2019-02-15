Police and firefighters called to incident at Scarborough Hospital; people were asked not to use the A&E entrance

People were urged not to enter Scarborough Hospital via the A&E entrance during an incident last night.

Police were called at 10.40pm last night, to an incident involving the concern for the welfare of a man at Scarborough Hospital.

Officers and trained police negotiators attended alongside colleagues from the fire service.

The request for no-one to enter the hospital via A&E was made to allow emergency services to deal with the situation, which was concluded at 4am this morning.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone for their co-operation during the incident.

"The man is now in the care of health professionals receiving the support he needs."