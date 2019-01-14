Police appeal after road collision in Malton

Officers are appealing for information following a collision in Malton on Friday (Jan 11).

The incident happened at 4.55pm outside The Old Lodge Hotel on Old Malton Road junction with Eastmount Road and involved a Volvo V70 estate car and a Honda Motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider sustained serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to York District Hospital by road ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 1811 Helen Harris.

Please quote reference number 12190006525 when passing on any information.