Police appeal after Scarborough newsagents doorway damaged

Scarborough Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen damage being done to a doorway of a newsagents in Scarborough.

The damage to the newsagents on Aberdeen Walk took place between 6.15pm on December 21 and 5.30am on December 22.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Police, said: "If you saw anything suspicious or saw anyone damaging the door, we would ask you to contact us.

"Also we are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage in the area to please check the footage to see if it has captured anything which could help.

"Please call 101 quoting 12180237606."