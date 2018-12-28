Police appeal after Scarborough two-in-one burglary

North Yorkshire Police is renewing its appeal for information about a two-in-one burglary in Scarborough.

The burglary occurred overnight on December 12, between 2am and 6.30am, at a property on Nelson Street which was entered and the keys to a black BMW three series were taken from inside.

The vehicle, which was parked outside, was then driven away from the address in an unknown direction.

At around 6.15pm the following evening, a man was seen to abandon the vehicle in an alleyway to the rear of Prince of Wales Terrace on Scarborough’s South Cliff, before walking off in the direction of West Street.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police, said: "He is described as being white, in his late twenties to early thirties, of a slim build and between 5’6″ and 5’8″ in height.

"He had collar-length light-coloured hair and what has been described as “messy” facial hair somewhere between stubble and full growth. At the time, he is described as wearing a black anorak-type jacket that was zipped all the way up and black jeans."

Investigating officer PC Liam Cromack, said: “A number of enquiries have already been carried out in relation to this report but I am now appealing for the public’s help to further the investigation.

“In particular, I’m asking for anybody who may have CCTV footage of the area, and who hasn’t already been contacted by police, to check their footage. I am also asking for anybody to come forward who may recall seeing a male matching the description around the time the vehicle was abandoned.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the member of the public who called us to report seeing the vehicle being abandoned. I would always encourage anybody to report unusual incidents such as this to the police as it may be related to something more serious.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack. You can also email directly liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180230574.