Police appeal after woman and two children die in fatal A64 crash

The tragic incident occurred at around 8pm yesterday near the Jinnah restaurant near Harton.

It involved a white HGV and a grey motorhome.

Three of the passengers in the Motor home, a 44 year old woman, a nine year old girl and a five year old boy, were all sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth passenger, a six year old boy, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. The driver of the Motor home, a 48 year old man, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening, injuries.

The driver of the HGV was un-injured.

The road was closed between Barton le Willows and Flaxton for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene. It re-opened at 6.45am today (Wednesday 25 August).

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the incident or was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Nicola Gill or Sergeant Kirsten Aldridge, or email [email protected] or [email protected]