Scarborough Police are investigating a commercial burglary.

Vasey's Hairdressers on the corner of Norwood Street and Gladstone Road has been broken into between 5.30pm and 8.30am on 19 and 20 March.

The suspect or suspects have entered by smashing a small glass window on the Norwood Street side of the property and made off with some cash.

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should contact 101 quoting incident 12190050006.