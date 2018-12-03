Police appeal following burglary near Filey Road, Scarborough

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at Barleycroft, Scarborough.

It is believed the incident took place sometime between 12.30pm and 15.50pm on Saturday.

A full investigation into the incident has been launched and house-to-house enquires have been carried out. CCTV opportunities are also being explored.

Police would like to reassure the community that they are working to identify the person or people responsible and would appeal to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious near to or outside Barleycroft, Old Filey Road area of Scarborough to contact police.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have heard anything about the incident in the days since.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 and quote reference number 12180224069.