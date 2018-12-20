Police appeal following criminal damage at Prospect Mount Road, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information relating to a criminal damage that has occurred at Prospect Mount Road, Scarborough.

The damage happened between 7pm on 7 December and 10am the following day, and involved a white Jeep-style vehicle.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are appealing for information about the damage which has been caused to this vehicle and any suspicious incidents that may have been noted in the area between the times quoted.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mick Barker. You can also email michael.barker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180228179.