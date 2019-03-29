Police appeal following dangerous and irresponsible riding in Barrowcliff, Scarborough

Police are appealing for information after seizing an unregistered pit bike following an incident of anti-social riding in Scarborough.

The bike initially failed to stop for officers after being sighted riding dangerously in the Barrowcliff area at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 26 March.

After mounting the pavement onto a grass verge, the rider and pillion passenger then abandoned the bike and made off on foot in the vicinity of the Barrowcliff Road/Colescliffe Road junction.

PC Liam Cromack of Scarborough Police said: “This kind of riding is dangerous, irresponsible and simply will not be tolerated. It wasn’t long ago that a 7-year old girl suffered serious injuries following a very similar incident in the area. We will do what we can to deal robustly with anyone seen to be committing these offences.

“Enquiries are underway in an attempt to locate the two males involved in this incident, however, I am also keen to hear from anybody who may have seen the bike or have footage of it being ridden around the Barrowcliff estate.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack. You can also email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190054421.