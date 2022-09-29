Peter Coleman

Peter Coleman aged 48 from Aislaby, Sleights, has not been since 12.30pm on Wednesday September 28, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen near some woods close to Aislaby.

Peter is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build with grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black zip up cardigan, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team worked with North Yorkshire Police, HMCG, HMCG Helicopter and Humberside Fire and Rescue K9 section to try and locate the man.

The team searched woodland running south from Aislaby to the bridge across the River Esk at Sleights.

They were also subsequently tasked to search locations known to Mr Coleman North and West of Aislaby.

After clearing all the required area without result the team were stood down by the police at 10.13pm, in total twenty three team members were deployed for six hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with police.