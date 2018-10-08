Police appeal for information after collision in Scarborough leaves pedestrian with serious injuries

Police are appealing for information about a serious collision which has left a 52-year-old male pedestrian with serious injuries.

The collision happened at around 10.30pm Sunday 7 October 2018 on Princess Street in Scarborough and involved a small, blue, old styled car and a 52-year-old man. The collision left the man with a fractured right ankle and facial injuries. He was taken to Scarborough District Hospital for treatment.

The blue car did not stop at the scene and was seen to travel from Princess Street to St Sepulchre Street.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with information or dash cam footage which would assist police with their enquiries is asked to dial 101 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Mark Patterson. You can also email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk – please quote reference 12180187781.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.