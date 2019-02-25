Police appeal for information after stolen motorbike in Scarborough causes damage to the Cinder Track

A stolen motorbike in Scarborough has caused damage to the Cinder Track.

The incident, which saw a Grey Honda CB125R Motorcycle stolen from an address on Rothbury Street in Scarborough, happened overnight on 23rd - 24th February 2019, between 19.30 and 07.30.

This vehicle has since been located and recovered with a small amount of damage nearby on the Cinder Track.

Scarborough Police are appealing for any information which may assist their investigation at this time.

You can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 12190034216 or ask for PC 857 Ben Stanyon.