Police appeal for information following an assault on Monday evening

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a domestic assault.

The assault which left a woman with facial injuries happened, on Monday September 24 at approximately 11pm, in the vicinity of the shelters on Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

It involved a white man, 5 ft 8", aged mid 50’s, medium build and a white woman, 5 ft 4", aged mid 30’s.

Police are appealing to the public to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Scarborough Investigation Hub.

You can also email InvestigationHubScarborough@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180178779.