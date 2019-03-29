Police appeal for witnesses after car crashes into wall and house near Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a house on the B1258 between Ebberston and Snainton.

A report was received by police at 5.02am Friday 29 March 2019 that a silver Seat Ibiza had left the road and initially collided with a dry stone wall. The car had then gone on to collide with a house, smashing the windows of the property, say police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old male passenger received serious injuries and were taken by road ambulance to Scarborough Hospital.

See HERE for more photos of the scene.

Two female passengers were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, both with serious injuries. No-one in the property was injured.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident, but has since been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the car either before the collision, or the collision itself, particularly anyone who may have captured dash cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Mark Patterson. You can also email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12190056164.