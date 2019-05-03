Police appeal for witnesses following A64 car and lorry slip road crash

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A64.

North Yorkshire Police attended the road traffic collision on the westbound entry/exit slip on the A64 near Copmanthorpe, involving a white Seat Ibiza and a red and cream DAF heavy goods vehicle (HGV) which collided head on.

The HGV was joining the westbound carriageway and the Seat was leaving the westbound carriageway, at around 1.10pm on Tuesday April 30.

One of the four occupants in the Seat was flown to Leeds General Infirmary by the air ambulance with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver was also taken to Leeds General Infirmary by land ambulance with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Another passenger was taken to York District Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries and the fourth was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not attend hospital.

The HGV driver was uninjured in the collision.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw either of the two vehicles prior to the collision, anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or has any dash-cam footage that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, select option 2 and ask Mark Patterson or email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12190077832 when providing information.