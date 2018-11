Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation between two road users.

The incident happened on Moor Lane, Scarborough between 11.25 and 11.40am on Friday, 2 November.

North Yorkshire Police are especially appealing for the driver of a white van who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with any information.

Anyone who knows the driver or witnessed the incident should contact 101 and relate to the incident number 12180205620.