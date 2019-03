Police are appealing to find a missing teenager in Scarborough.

Liam Richardson, 18, was last seen at about 3.30am today (Monday, 25 March) on St Nicholas Street.

He is believed to be wearing a white Levi T-shirt with a light denim shirt, black skinny jeans and white Adidas trainers.

Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, should ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12190053156.