Police are appealing for help in tracing the family of a man who died in Scarborough at the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing on behalf of the Coroner's office to trace the family of Mark Colin Faye, aged 43.

He died in Scarborough on Sunday 17 March. It is believed he may have had family living in the Leeds area.

If you believe you are related or you can help trace the family of Mr Faye, contact the Coroner's office on 01609 643168.