Police appeal to trace man caught masturbating in Scarborough's Peasholm Park

Scarborough Police are appealing for information to help identify a man involved in what they say was a 'disturbing' incident.

On Wednesday 23 January, the man was reported to be touching himself inappropriately in Peasholm Park.

The male was seen to be masturbating in full view of the public.

He is described as being 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall, thin build, a brown goatie beard and he was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

As a result of this incident Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team have carried out numerous patrols and will continue to do so to reassure visitors to the park.

Scarborough Police would like to speak with anyone who knows who the man is, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident in the park.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicholas Patrick. You can also email Nicholas.Patrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190013733.