Police believe missing man Angus Nash could be in Bridlington

Image: Humberside Police

The 42-year-old was last seen around 7.30am yesterday (Thursday November 14) on Norton Street, in Beverley.

Angus is described as being 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy jumper and jeans.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Can you help find missing man Angus Nash? We believe he may have travelled to the Bridlington area.