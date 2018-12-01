Police bid to keep residents safe

Officers and volunteers from North Yorkshire Police will join forces with the Westway Open Arms charity to keep Filey residents safe this Christmas.

Operation Cracker will see Filey Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, police volunteers, and other agencies calling on residents in areas where there is a high proportion of older people.

Partner agencies and organisations supporting the initiative include North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, 95 Alive, NatWest, Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource, the YMCA and Beyond Housing.

Older residents will be offered crime prevention and welfare advice, while younger residents will be encouraged to keep an eye out for their more vulnerable neighbours.

Inspector Andy Short, of Filey Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The festive season can be a difficult time of year for some people, particularly older residents who may have little or no family support.

“During Operation Cracker we’ll be visiting areas where there is a higher population of older people, and making sure they are equipped with the right support to get them through what, for some, can be a tough time of year.”