Police cadets tackling three peaks for Mind

North Yorkshire Police’s Volunteer Police Cadets are tackling the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks climb in aid of the mental health charity Mind.

A team of nine cadets based at the force’s Scarborough cadet unit will attempt the challenge on Wednesday 24 April.

The cadets, who are aged between 14 and 17 attend schools in the Ryedale and Scarborough area and will be raising money for the Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale branches of Mind.

The cadets all felt this was a worthy charity which does a great job in the community. The cadets also wanted to raise money to raise awareness and support for police officers suffering with mental health issues.

Cadet leader, PC Michael Barker, said: “We wanted to complete a challenge in aid of a good cause and the overwhelming choice among the cadets was for Mind, the mental health charity. We hope by doing our little bit we will help someone, somewhere, including police officers who are at such a high risk of developing mental ill-health.

“The cadets jumped at the chance to take on the three peaks and it’s only due to existing commitments that they can’t all join us.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stacey-begin to donate to Mind and support the cadets.